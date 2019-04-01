Tanzania: Speaker Hails JPM for Revamping Mining Sector

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker, Job Ndugai has hailed revolutions being spearheaded by President John Pombe Magufuli (JPM) especially in modernising the mineral sector, adding that actually the minerals are benefiting all Tanzanians.

According to him, previously mineral reserves were not considered as the national agenda, instead, it was left to Members of Parliament (MPs), whose constituencies were blessed with the precious and prestigious rocks.

"Many MPs were focusing on what was available in their constituencies, and they totally put aside any discussion about the mining sector, but I am glad that we have made changes and the results can now be seen directly," he pointed out.

The National Assembly Speaker further said that the new government has put up a proper direction, where all the benefits accrued from the country's natural resources are now witnessed and trickling down to all citizens.

Mr Ndugai made the observation while in a two-day seminar for members of a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy and Minerals that was also attended by chairpersons of other standing committees.

In the meeting, it was realised that the seminar aimed at equipping lawmakers with a broader knowledge on the mining sector.

Earlier, Mr Ndugai said in the previous years that even though the budget for the then Ministry for Energy and Minerals had received sharp criticism from legislators, who even threatened to block it because it was benefiting Tanzanians, this time round all are praising it.

However, he asked all MPs to join hands in supporting the efforts of the government currently being headed by Dr Magufuli in transforming the sector so as to help the country attains its development agenda.

In a related development, the National Assembly Speaker further commended State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) in its current transformations, saying he was happy to hear that it was performing well unlike in the previous years.

During the occasion, Mr Ndugai commended the two committees formed to probe into Tanzanite and Diamond business in the country, adding that the National Assembly would continue to advise the government properly in the mining sector to continue contributing in the national economy.

Speaking during the seminar, Minister for Minerals Dotto Biteko said his ministry was very important in the country's economy growth, where every year they ensure that the nation's GDP goes up.