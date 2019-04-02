Nigeria: What We Know About Kolade Johnson's Killing - Police

The police have explained how they responded to the fatal shooting of Kolade Johnson in Lagos on Sunday.

Mr Johnson was killed by men suspected to be from police special anti-cultism unit as he watched a football match in his neighbourhood Sunday evening, in yet another pear-shaped police operation that has sparked nationwide outrage. Nigerians are seeking justice for Mr Johnson's family, as well as an urgent overhaul of all police special units, especially the special anti-robbery squad and the special anti-cultism squad.

Lagos police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, issued a statement at about 6:40 p.m. on Monday, announcing the arrest of members of the squad as investigation begins. The announcement confirms earlier report by PREMIUM TIMES which said three officers had been taken into custody and now face summary dismissal and prosecution.

See the full statement by Mr Elkana below:

On 31/03/2019 at about 5.05pm, the Command received a distress call that Lagos- Abeokuta Express Way has been blocked by some angry youths who were protesting the shooting of one Kolade Johnson m of No.1 Beco street, Onipetesi, Mangoro Bus Stop by a team of Policemen from Anti Cultism unit.

A team of policemen from the Rapid Response Squads and Metro patrol were promptly drafted to the scene. The account of eye witnesses helped in identifying the team which fled the scene immediately after the incident. Members of the team suspected to be involved in the shooting have since been arrested and are currently in Police custody undergoing interrogation. They will be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures, and may be prosecuted in conventional Court if implicated by ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu mni calls for calm, assuring that justice will prevail in this case. The Commissioner of Police also condoles with the family, friends and well wishers of Kolade Johnson.

The CP has promised to initiate far reaching reforms to help in repositioning the Anti Cultism Squad for effective service delivery, particularly in areas of respect for Human Rights and proficiency in the use of firearms. Members of the Public who have complaints on the activities of Anti Cultism Squad or any of our Police teams should call the following numbers 08063299264, 08065154338 and 08060357795, please.

DSP Bala Elkana Police Public Relations Officer Lagos State.