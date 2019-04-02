Africa: Health Workers Are the Heart of Health for All

April 1 to 7, 2019 is World Health Worker Week. According to the Frontline Health Workers Coalition and the Global Health Workforce Network, the week is dedicated to recognizing the amazing work of health workers, highlighting the challenges they face every day, and to mobilizing communities, partners, and policymakers to support health workers around the globe.
FROM THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDE TO THE WEEK:
April 7 is also World Health Day. The 2019 theme is Universal Health Coverage. As we know, there is no UHC without the health workers who play a lead role in extending health services to communities. Communications and graphic material is available here
THEME: “Health Workers Are the Heart of Health for All”
Subthemes
- We need greater and more strategic investment in health workforce teams, especially in low- and middle-income countries where people have the least access to health services.
- Investment in health workers promotes women’s economic empowerment, as women make up more than 70% of the global health workforce.
- Female health workers are key for increasing access to health services and reaching Health for All.
- We must build and support health workforce teams to ensure access to the full package of essential health services, including primary health services such as disease detection, prevention and treatment, maternal and child care, and family planning.
- Health workers are key to achieving Health for All, access to primary health care, and resilient health systems.
- We should recognize and acknowledge the roles and contributions of the different types of health workers toward ensuring Health for All - from community health workers to doctors - and amplify their voices and encourage their input in policy-making. We can do this during WHWW in numerous ways!