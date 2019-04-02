Africa: Health Workers Are the Heart of Health for All

press release

April 1 to 7, 2019 is World Health Worker Week. According to the Frontline Health Workers Coalition and the Global Health Workforce Network, the week is dedicated to recognizing the amazing work of health workers, highlighting the challenges they face every day, and to mobilizing communities, partners, and policymakers to support health workers around the globe.

FROM THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDE TO THE WEEK:

April 7 is also World Health Day. The 2019 theme is Universal Health Coverage. As we know, there is no UHC without the health workers who play a lead role in extending health services to communities. Communications and graphic material is available here

THEME: “Health Workers Are the Heart of Health for All”

Subthemes