South Africa: Safa Expresses Its Deepest Condolences to the Jantjie Family

Photo: Free State Stars website screenshot

The announcement of the death of Sinethemba Jantjie on the Free State Stars website.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) mourns the passing of Free State Stars midfielder Sinethemba Jantjie, who passed away this morning after a tragic car accident in Bethlehem, Free State.

Jantjie is a product of SAFA Chris Hani in the Eastern Cape and played for NFD side Mbombela United before making his move to Free State Stars in 2016.

"On behalf of the South African Football Association and South African Football family, we wish to express our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Jantjie family" said Jordaan.

The SAFA President went on to encourage people to be more vigilant on the roads.

May his soul rest in peace.