Tanzania Head Down At IAAF Cross Country

TEAM Tanzania's campaign to sparkle at the IAAF Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark ended fruitlessly. Medal-less, Tanzania finished 10th overall in senior men category and labeled 11th in senior women discipline.

While it was a tough going for Tanzania, it wasn't for the East African neighbours; Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia who dominated the podium in all races. Uganda ended top of the world in Senior men followed by Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Burundi.

Senior women Tanzania finished 11th with the best performance coming from Failuna Abdi Matanga who finished 16th in the senior women race clocking 37:56. Magdalena Shauri who clocked 39:52 finished 68th , Natalia Elisante was 68th overall in 40:41 while Amina Mgoo finished 99th.

The best from Tanzania In men discipline was Joseph Panga who finished 32nd in 33:37 followed by Faraja Damas who came 47th in 34:12.

In Mixed Relay- Team Tanzania finished 9th after clocking 28: 45 with Ethiopia taking number one position with the best time of 25:49.

Overall Ethiopia won 11 medals; five gold, three silvers and three bronze medals beating second positioned Kenya with two gold, three silvers and three bronze medals.

Uganda won six medals; two gold, two silver and two bronzes while Morocco won one silver and Japan finished with a single bronze.