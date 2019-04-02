Tanzania: Infrastructure Will Be Improved - State

THE Government is determined to improve the communication infrastructure in border areas between Tanzania and neighbouring countries so as to meet the communication demands of residents in those areas.

The assurance was given by the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications, Dr Jim Yonazi, during an official visit to Tarakea border area, in Rombo District, Kilimanjaro Region, over the weekend.

"This visit has focused on identifying the challenges which people of this area face as far as communication services are concerned and set strategies on how to deal with them.

"We heard about them and we promise to address them.

Residents of Rombo have expressed their feelings about how lack of good and reliable communication affect them in their daily lives; this certainly means that they can do better in their development endeavours if they get good communication services," he said.

Dr Yonazi noted that good communication infrastructure was also important in strengthening the country's economy, reiterating the government's intention of improving the communication infrastructure in the district, including the addition of more towers within the district.

Earlier, the Motamburu/ Kitendeni Ward Councillor, Mr Abdallah Bakari, hailed the government for its efforts towards improving communication services in the district.

"We are satisfied with the government's efforts to improve communication services in Rombo District, this will ease our longing for good communication," he said.

He noted that the residents of the area do not get good communication provided by local mobile networks which he said were overwhelmed by mobile networks of neighbouring Kenya

. "We don't even get good radio services of local stations and rely instead on Kenyan and Ugandan media outlets," he said.

Rombo District Administrative Secretary Abubakar Asenga thanked Dr Yonazi for his visit, saying it would help speed up the improvement of communication services in the district.

"Communication services, especially those of radios and televisions, if well improved, will enable the people to keep track of information of the implementation of President John Magufuli's election pledges, which are being effectively implemented," he said.

The Acting Head of the Northern Zone of the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), Engineer Imelda Salum, assured wananchi of good communication and that the authority would continue to make sure that neighbouring countries abide and implement communication consensus-related agreements between them and Tanzania.