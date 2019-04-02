Nigeria: Onnoghen Calls First Witness in Non-Assets Declaration Case

Abuja — Suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, yesterday entered his defense as he brought in the first defence witness to court.

Defense counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), led in evidence one Lawal Busari, who is Justice Onnoghen's driver.

In his evidence, Busari told the court how he drove Onnoghen to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Office on July 28, 2010, to obtain an assets' declaration form, saying he paid N200 fee for Onnoghen's form on November 3, 2010.

Busari, who told the court that he was a chief driver and mechanic with the Supreme Court, added that while he was still with Justice Onnoghen at the CCB, he (Onnoghen) asked him to also get his own assets declaration form.

He explained that he obtained his form as directed, adding: "When we got back to the office, I filled my own form and on November 3, 2010, my Lordship gave me N200 to pay into the treasury account for the form.

"I collected the receipt from the cashier and I gave the receipt back to my lord and on November 4, 2010, I did mine by paying N200 to the cashier."

The testimony of the 60-year old witness aimed at countering the prosecution's charge that Justice Onnoghen did not declare his assets between 2005 and 2016 in line with public office law.

But when Awomolo sought to tender the receipt as exhibit, the prosecution counsel, Aliyu Umar (SAN), objected to its admissibility.

He hinged his objection on the fact that the 'Revenue number' was not on the receipt, insisting that its authenticity was doubtful, and that Busari, not being the originator of the document, was not the right person to tender it in court.

The prosecution was, however, overruled and the receipt admitted as an exhibit, after which the tribunal adjourned the matter till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end what it described as Onnoghen's unjust persecution.

The rights group accused the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Court of Appeal and the Acting CJN of conspiring to wrest the office of CJN from the South to serve the ulterior motives of the Northern Islamic segment.

The pro-democracy and non-governmental organisation in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko and National Media Affairs Director, Zainab Yusuf condemned the undue haste in the contrived trial of the CJN who was unjustly suspended by President Buhari over nebulous allegations.