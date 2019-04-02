Nigeria: Buhari Promises Better Stewardship, Leaves for Sall's Inauguration

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assured Nigerians that he would give his best upon assumption of office for a second term.

Receiving the Board of Trustees and Advisory Council of Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina (Katsina State Development Fund) led by Justice Mamman Nasir at the State House, Abuja, he noted that his campaign to the 36 states was an eye opener.

The president pointed out that the crowd that greeted his campaign train during the electioneering in every state visited was more than anyone could possibly "induce", attributing the turn-outs to the people's appreciation of the efforts of his administration.

In his remarks, Justice Nasir said the foundation returned gratitude to God and Nigerians for giving the president the opportunity to serve another term of four years.

Besides, the Nigerian leader yesterday left for the inauguration of Senegal's President Macky Sall, who was recently elected for a second term in office.

He was first sworn-in April 2012 after defeating the then incumbent President Abdoulaye Wade.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) chairman is the special guest of honour at the ceremonies being attended by other continental leaders at the Diamniadio Exhibition Centre, Dakar today.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the president was accompanied by Governors Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State; Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa).

Also on the entourage were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai, and other top government officials.