Nigeria: Tribunal Okays Akinlade's Request to Inspect Election Materials in Ogun

Abeokuta — The Ogun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and its candidate in the March 9, 2019 election, Adekunle Akinlade, to inspect the documents used for the exercise.

His All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Prince Dapo Abiodun, won the polls with a margin of over 19,000 votes.

Akinlade is at the tribunal challenging the outcome on the premise that the election was allegedly rigged.

Justice Chinwe Onyeabor, chairman of the three-member panel, gave the order at its inaugural sitting following an ex-parte motion filed by the petitioners.

Their counsel, Mamman Osuman SAN, who appeared with Ahmed Raji SAN, told the panel that the application was brought pursuant to Section 151, sub-sections 1 and 2 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

Among other prayers sought were: "An order directing the first respondent to forthwith grant access to the petitioners/applicants and their solicitors, agents, experts and other staff to inspect, photocopy, scan, pay for and obtain certified copies of all documents used by the first respondent for the conduct of the Ogun State governorship election held on March 9, 2019 for the purposes of instituting and maintaining election petition. The he said documents being the ones contained in the schedule attached to the supporting affidavit to this application.

"An order directing the first respondent to promptly abide by the orders of this court made in the terms of the ex-parte application."

In granting the request, Justice Onyeabor said the prayer was "strictly in compliance with the cited provisions."

Thereafter, the tribunal adjourned the matter till Tuesday, April 9, 2019, for confirmation of service.