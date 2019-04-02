South Africa: Banyana Banyana Have Arrived in Durban to Start Preparations for Jamaica Friendly

The Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana has arrived in Durban ahead of their much-anticipated international friendly match against fellow World Cup debutants Jamaica.
The historic clash, which is also a farewell game for the South African Senior Women's National Team as this is their final fixture on home soil before they head to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, will take place on Sunday, 7 April 2019 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Kickoff is at 15h00.
The squad will have their first training session on Tuesday morning (2 April) at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu - all the sessions will take place at the venue, save for the final one on Saturday, which will be held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
"We are very excited to be in Durban, as you all know this is part of our World Cup preparations. We have a similar history with Jamaica - their men's team qualified for their first FIFA World Cup in France in 1998, just like Bafana Bafana, now we also make our debut at the tournament just like their women's national team, also in France, that is very exciting," said Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis upon arrival in Durban.
"This is also a different type of game and an important one at that, as each and every match prepares you for the next one. The players are excited as it is 67 days away from the World Cup and it is getting closer and closer. Even though we have not been together, players have been training as we have given them programmes, and some have been playing matches and also tournaments. We will prepare well for the Sunday match as it is a farewell match, and we will put up a good showing."
This will be the first time Banyana Banyana will play at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium, which played host to some matches at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
"This will be the second time we play at a World Cup Stadium, in Cape Town we got a lot of fans earlier this year, now it is your turn Durban to better that. We urge fans to come out in numbers to give a morale boost to this group of magnificent players, and hopefully we will give out not just a good result, but also a great performance as our farewell match. The last time we were here in this city was in 2011 qualifying for the London 2012 Olympics and we won against Tunisia."
All the players are in camp except for Spain-based Ode Fulutudilu (Malaga FC), who is expected to report for national team duty on Tuesday.
Jamaica is ranked 53rdin the world with South Africa five spots ahead at 48.
The match also coincides with the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup trophy tour which will be taking place in Durban during that period.
Meanwhile, entry to the Moses Mabhida Stadium is free but fans will need tickets to gain entry into the venue - these can be obtained at Computicket outlets as well as Shoprite and Checkers stores.
BANYANA BANYANA SQUAD vs JAMAICA - INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY MATCH
NAME AND SURNAME POSITION CLUB LOCATION PROVINCE
1. Andile DLAMINI
GK
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Pretoria
GAUTENG
2. Kaylin SWART
GK
Awaiting Transfer
Port Elizabeth
EASTERN CAPE
3. Jessica WILLIAMS
GK
Spurs WFC
Cape Town
CAPE TOWN
4. Lebogang RAMALEPE
DF
Ma-Indies FC
Polokwane
LIMPOPO
5. Nothando VILAKAZI
DF
Palace Super Falcons FC
Johannesburg
GAUTENG
6. Janine VAN WYK
DF
Awaiting Transfer
Johannesburg
GAUTENG
7. Noko MATLOU
DF
Ma-Indies FC
Polokwane
LIMPOPO
8. Bambanani MBANE
DF
Bloemfontein Celtic FC
Bloemfontein
FREE STATE
9. Tiisetso MAKHUBELA
DF
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Pretoria
GAUTENG
10. Bongeka GAMEDE
DF
UWC
Cape Town
Western Cape
11. Karabo DHLAMINI
DF
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Pretoria
GAUTENG
12. Yonela KETO
DF
Thunderbirds FC
Port Elizabeth
EASTERN CAPE
13.Mamello MAKHABANE
MF
JVW FC
Johannesburg
GAUTENG
14. Leandra SMEDA
MF
Vittsjo GIK
SWEDEN
15. Nompumelelo NYANDENI
MF
JVW FC
Johannesburg
GAUTENG
16. Linda MOTLHALO
MF
Beijing BG Phoenix FC
Beijing
CHINA
17. Busisiwe NDIMENI
MF
TUT-PTA
Pretoria
GAUTENG
18. Refiloe JANE
MF
Awaiting Transfer
19. Rachel SEBATI
MF
TUT-PTA
Pretoria
LIMPOPO
20. Kholosa BIYANA
MF
UKZN
Durban
KWA ZULU NATAL
21. Sibulele HOLWENI
MF
Sophakama/HPC
Port Elizabeth
EASTERN CAPE
22. Jermaine SEOPOSENWE
FW
JVW FC
Johannesburg
GAUTENG
23. Thembi KGATLANA
FW
Beijing BG Phoenix FC
Beijing
CHINA
24. Amanda MTHANDI
FW
University of Johannesburg
Johannesburg
GAUTENG
25. Rhoda MULAUDZI FW Awaiting Transfer
26. Ode FULUTUDILU
FW
Malaga FC
SPAIN
