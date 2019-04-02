South Africa: Banyana Banyana Have Arrived in Durban to Start Preparations for Jamaica Friendly

The Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana has arrived in Durban ahead of their much-anticipated international friendly match against fellow World Cup debutants Jamaica.

The historic clash, which is also a farewell game for the South African Senior Women's National Team as this is their final fixture on home soil before they head to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, will take place on Sunday, 7 April 2019 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Kickoff is at 15h00.

The squad will have their first training session on Tuesday morning (2 April) at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu - all the sessions will take place at the venue, save for the final one on Saturday, which will be held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

"We are very excited to be in Durban, as you all know this is part of our World Cup preparations. We have a similar history with Jamaica - their men's team qualified for their first FIFA World Cup in France in 1998, just like Bafana Bafana, now we also make our debut at the tournament just like their women's national team, also in France, that is very exciting," said Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis upon arrival in Durban.

"This is also a different type of game and an important one at that, as each and every match prepares you for the next one. The players are excited as it is 67 days away from the World Cup and it is getting closer and closer. Even though we have not been together, players have been training as we have given them programmes, and some have been playing matches and also tournaments. We will prepare well for the Sunday match as it is a farewell match, and we will put up a good showing."

This will be the first time Banyana Banyana will play at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium, which played host to some matches at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

"This will be the second time we play at a World Cup Stadium, in Cape Town we got a lot of fans earlier this year, now it is your turn Durban to better that. We urge fans to come out in numbers to give a morale boost to this group of magnificent players, and hopefully we will give out not just a good result, but also a great performance as our farewell match. The last time we were here in this city was in 2011 qualifying for the London 2012 Olympics and we won against Tunisia."

All the players are in camp except for Spain-based Ode Fulutudilu (Malaga FC), who is expected to report for national team duty on Tuesday.

Jamaica is ranked 53rdin the world with South Africa five spots ahead at 48.

The match also coincides with the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup trophy tour which will be taking place in Durban during that period.

Meanwhile, entry to the Moses Mabhida Stadium is free but fans will need tickets to gain entry into the venue - these can be obtained at Computicket outlets as well as Shoprite and Checkers stores.

BANYANA BANYANA SQUAD vs JAMAICA - INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY MATCH

NAME AND SURNAME POSITION CLUB LOCATION PROVINCE

1. Andile DLAMINI

GK

Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Pretoria

GAUTENG

2. Kaylin SWART

GK

Awaiting Transfer

Port Elizabeth

EASTERN CAPE

3. Jessica WILLIAMS

GK

Spurs WFC

Cape Town

CAPE TOWN

4. Lebogang RAMALEPE

DF

Ma-Indies FC

Polokwane

LIMPOPO

5. Nothando VILAKAZI

DF

Palace Super Falcons FC

Johannesburg

GAUTENG

6. Janine VAN WYK

DF

Awaiting Transfer

Johannesburg

GAUTENG

7. Noko MATLOU

DF

Ma-Indies FC

Polokwane

LIMPOPO

8. Bambanani MBANE

DF

Bloemfontein Celtic FC

Bloemfontein

FREE STATE

9. Tiisetso MAKHUBELA

DF

Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Pretoria

GAUTENG

10. Bongeka GAMEDE

DF

UWC

Cape Town

Western Cape

11. Karabo DHLAMINI

DF

Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Pretoria

GAUTENG

12. Yonela KETO

DF

Thunderbirds FC

Port Elizabeth

EASTERN CAPE

13.Mamello MAKHABANE

MF

JVW FC

Johannesburg

GAUTENG

14. Leandra SMEDA

MF

Vittsjo GIK

SWEDEN

15. Nompumelelo NYANDENI

MF

JVW FC

Johannesburg

GAUTENG

16. Linda MOTLHALO

MF

Beijing BG Phoenix FC

Beijing

CHINA

17. Busisiwe NDIMENI

MF

TUT-PTA

Pretoria

GAUTENG

18. Refiloe JANE

MF

Awaiting Transfer

19. Rachel SEBATI

MF

TUT-PTA

Pretoria

LIMPOPO

20. Kholosa BIYANA

MF

UKZN

Durban

KWA ZULU NATAL

21. Sibulele HOLWENI

MF

Sophakama/HPC

Port Elizabeth

EASTERN CAPE

22. Jermaine SEOPOSENWE

FW

JVW FC

Johannesburg

GAUTENG

23. Thembi KGATLANA

FW

Beijing BG Phoenix FC

Beijing

CHINA

24. Amanda MTHANDI

FW

University of Johannesburg

Johannesburg

GAUTENG

25. Rhoda MULAUDZI FW Awaiting Transfer

26. Ode FULUTUDILU

FW

Malaga FC

SPAIN

