Nigeria: Many PDP Leaders Are After Their Stomach - Obasanjo

Photo: African Arguments

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Abeokuta — Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, said that many leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are after their pockets and stomach.

Obasanjo said this, on Sunday night, while receiving PDP leaders from South West led by its National Vice Chairman (South West), Dr Eddy Olafeso, at his Pent-House Residence inside Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo said the party needed to purge itself of "bad eggs and hypocrites."

His words: "I knew PDP would lose the election in 2015 because it was clear. I knew PDP will need to be rebuilt after losing the election.

"You need what I call critical mass of committed people, and come rain, come shine they are committed. With that, you can make Nigeria better.

"You see peoples' faces beautiful but you don't know what each person harbours inside of him. If you discover a bad egg, remove such a person. If such person has learned his or her lessons there can still be room to accommodate the person.

"Politically speaking, you can't be my friend if you don't buy into the Nigeria project. For me, till death, I will continue to push for a better Nigeria.

"I said if you compare the two of them (referring to Atiku and Buhari); with what I know and all I have written about the incumbent which they have decided to cover up, Atiku is better than the incumbent by far. That's the point I am making. Nobody is perfect. "I am not a perfect person. I have my shortcomings.

"If I deny my shortcomings, it means I am not being truthful to myself. But, my shortcoming has nothing to do with my love for Nigeria. It has nothing to do with being greedy or selfishness."

Earlier in his address, Olafeso described Obasanjo as a loyal, upright and committed leader who is "ready to speak the truth to the power" not minding whose ox is gored

Olafeso said: "We could not have done well in the last elections in the South West without your support. Your voice resonates above all the lies told in the country and you told the world what is actually happening in your country. You decided that you are going to stand up and fight. There is nothing we can say here that would compensate the role you have played.