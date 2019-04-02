Uganda: Storm Leaves 70 Families Homeless in Budaka District

At least 70 families in Budaka town council in Budaka District have been left homeless after heavy downpour accompanied by hailstorms ravaged their houses and gardens.

The LC1 chairperson of Nanyago village in Budaka town council, Mr John Mujasi said that the rainfall started at 2.30pm on Saturday and lasted for almost an hour, leaving an indelible mark of destruction.

"Many families have no-where to stay now after the downpour. Almost every homestead in this village has been affected. The government should come to the rescue of the affected families because all their belongings including foodstuffs have been destroyed," Mr Mujasi, said.

The most affected villages include; Nanyago, Namengo and Nawojja among others. St Anthony Technical College in Namengo ward was also left roofless.

Mr John Wazibwoine, 65, one of the victims, said that his 10 children and three wives survived death narrowly after his house was brought down by the storm.

"It was by God's mercy that we managed to escape from the house," he said. Some people escaped with injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Budaka Health Centre IV.

The Budaka Town Council chairman, Mr Rogers Mukose said they are carrying out a comprehensive assessment in order to establish the magnitude of the disaster.

"We will eventually come up with a detailed report including a list of affected families, which will be presented to the district disaster management committee for action," he said.

He, however, noted that Budaka District frequently suffers heavy storms due to massive tree cutting, which has left the district vulnerable to disasters.

The Budaka LC5 chairman, Mr Sam Mulomi, said there is also power blackout in his area after the rains destroyed some electricity poles.

"There is total power blackout after some electricity poles were also brought down by the storm," he said.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Martin Orochi, said he's waiting for a comprehensive report such that he can take an appropriate action.

"The district will have to make an assessment to activate the necessary response, but we know the affected families are in need of food, shelter and other essentials," he said.