Namibia: Tributes Pour in for Late Radio Veteran

THE social media platforms were flooded with tributes for veteran NBC radio broadcaster, Fanie Lategan, who died in Windhoek on Friday at the age of 74.

He was part of the NBC national radio's 'Morning Cup of Java' crew for 18 years, and together with Mario Locke and Laurika Williams, they woke the nation up daily.

The show was discontinued last year in October after 30 years, and replaced by the 'Breakfast Express'. NBC director general Stanley Similo, who confirmed his death, want not available for further comment yesterday. Lategan had been working in the industry since 1981 under the then South West African Broadcasting Corporation as a freelancer. Both Locke and Laurika reminisced on what it was like working with Lategan upon his death on an NBC news clip."He had no worries [...] He was a cool guy, and I know the whole of Namibia would definitely miss him. The show stopped in October, and a lot of people miss him, but this to me is a major shock. He was a friend of mine," said Locke on a video posted on social media. Williams, on her part, recounted how Lategan would consistently buy newspapers every day from a guy close to his house, and how he would know what was going on before anyone else.

Some listeners took to social media to express their tributes to the late Lategan. One such person was Lee Garises, who thanked the late broadcaster for enriching her life: "The airwaves will surely never be the same again".

Lawyer Norman Tjombe described Lategan as a soft, gentle human being: "The reason why I would tune into national radio".

NawaZone released a poster that states "The Namibian radio legend has passed on. Fanie Lategan. May he rest in perfect peace".

On their Facebook post, NawaZone states: "Rest in peace to our hero in the morning. Rest in peace to the always laughing. Rest in peace Fanie Lategan. We will always love you".