South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Visits Equatorial Guinea, 2 APR

President Cyril Ramaphosa will later today, Monday 01 April 2019, depart from Pretoria to undertake a Working Visit to the Republic of Equitorial Guinea.

The visit will enable President Ramaphosa and President Teodoro Obiang Nguema of Equitorial Guinea to reflect on bilateral relations as well as issues of interest and concern on the continent and globally. In 2018 South Africa and the Republic of Equitorial Guinea marked 25 years since the formalisation of diplomatic relations.

Bilateral cooperation has spanned health, trade, manufacturing, infrastructure, industrial, as well as education and training.

President Ramaphosa will hold discussions with President Nguema tomorrow, Tuesday 02 April 2019. The President is accompanied on this visit by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ms Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister for State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

Deputy President David Mabuza will be acting President for the duration of President Ramaphosa's outgoing visit.

