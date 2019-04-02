Namibia: Govt Calls On the Youth to Volunteer At Katutura Hospital

THE Society for Family Health, in partnership with the Katutura State Hospital, want 78 young volunteers who can work in various positions at the hospital.

A notice posted on their social media page mentions a range of available positions, which include 10 administrative officers; 43 cleaners; six porters; five artisans; four HIV-AIDS counsellors; four social workers, and four registered nurses.

Interested applicants must be between 16 and 35 years of age.

No prior work experience is required from the prospective applicants, who will receive induction training.

"Applicants should be well-disciplined, trustworthy and be able to read and write, and have passed at least Grade 8," the notice states.

Applicants are advised to submit an application form before the 12 April 2019 deadline.

Meanwhile, health executive director Ben Nangombe has praised the non-governmental organisation, saying its interventions are complementary to the ministry's efforts to provide quality and comprehensive health delivery to communities.

"That specific initiative at Katutura State Hospital addresses the issue of staff shortages, and is a call to the public, in particular our youth, to promote community support and involvement," he said, adding that volunteerism would provide the youth with an excellent opportunity to gain valuable experience.

Nangombe said the length of the initiative "will depend on the needs at the facility."

The initiative follows the government's halting of the placement of interns and trainees in the public service last year.