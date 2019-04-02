Namibia: Govt to Pay Ratings Agencies N$10m ... SOEs Budget Chopped

THE 2019/20 budget figures released by the finance ministry last week show that the government plans to pay more than N$10 million to ratings agencies Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings Inc in the financial year ahead.

Fitch is set to be paid N$5,3 million, while Moody's is to receive N$4,7 million from the government during the 2019/20 financial year. The payments to the two ratings agencies are classified as "membership fees and subscriptions" in a budget document prepared by the Ministry of Finance.

The two American ratings agencies are used to measure the creditworthiness of borrowers, companies and governments, and use standardised ratings to determine how much investors could lose in the event of borrowers failing to pay back loans.

The finance ministry budgeted N$4,6 million for payments to Moody's and N$5,1 million for Fitch in the 2018/19 financial year, while Moody's was also paid N$5 million in the year before that, and Fitch received N$4,4 million.

Earlier this year, Fitch revised Namibia's economic outlook from stable to negative, warning that the country's debt security had become riskier, while Moody's rated government debt last year as speculative, reflecting that although there were improving prospects for economic growth, the country was still considered a risky borrower.

The 2019/20 budget figures also show that the government expects to increase payments to international and local national organs, excluding state-owned enterprises, to N$15 billion from N$13,7 billion allocated last year.

Budget allocations for the membership of international bodies include N$34,5 million for the African Union, N$32,8 million for the Southern African Development Community, N$9,6 million to the United Nations, and N$2,3 million for UN peacekeeping operations.

LESS FOR SOEs

Last year, The Namibian reported that treasury had given public enterprises until April 2019 to start making money, or to cut down on excess costs, including salaries.

In his budget speech last week, finance minister Calle Schlettwein said public enterprises needed to demonstrate that they were delivering value for money in the delivery of goods and services to the public, who were effectively paying taxes to subsidise state-owned enterprises.

SOEs were allocated a total of N$1,08 billion for the year ahead, compared to an allocation of N$1,13 billion in the 2018/19 financial year.

Air Namibia is set to receive nearly half of the funds allocated to SOEs, with N$499,9 million earmarked for the loss-making national airline.

Among educational institutions, the University of Namibia was allocated N$912 million during 2019/20, compared to N$960 million in 2018/19, while the Namibia University of Science and Technology will receive N$500 million - N$100 million less than the N$600 million the institution received in the 2018/19 financial year.

The Namibia Training Authority was allocated N$421 million during 2019/20 - an increase of 350% from the N$93 million it was given in the previous year.

The Namibian College of Open Learning (Namcol), which received N$150 million in state funding in 2018/19, was allocated N$100 million in 2019/20.

Funding for the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) is also set to be cut in 2019/20, to N$1,14 billion from N$1,45 billion in 2018/19.

While Schlettwein said in his budget presentation that the government will be working to improve the ease of doing business in the country, the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa) is set to receive N$9 million this financial year - down from N$15 million in 2018/19.

Funding for the Development Bank of Namibia would also decrease in 2019/20 to N$51 million, compared to N$80 million the previous year.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation will receive N$140 million in 2019/20 - the same amount allocated to it in the previous year - while the Namibia Press Agency (Nampa) is set to receive N$15 million, the New Era Publications Corporation N$10 million, and NamZim, which publishes the weekly The Southern Times newspaper, will get N$5 million.

The state-owned mining and exploration company Epangelo Mining was allocated N$7,5 million, down from N$12 million in the previous financial year, while the Roads Contractor Company was allocated N$20 million.

Public enterprises omitted from budget allocations include the Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency (Amta), TransNamib, the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) and the scandal-hit SME Bank.

The Namibia Revenue Authority (Namra) was allocated N$140 million, and is expected to be operational in October 2019. The

Government Institutions Pension Fund is to receive N$350 million - an increase of more than double from the N$145 million allocated in the previous year's budget. The finance minister said last week that the public enterprises governance bill was approved by the National Assembly and reviewed by the National Council, and its passing was expected to enable a review of many of the current public enterprises, with the objective of making them economically viable enterprises.