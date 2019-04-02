Namibia: Shellfish Poisoning Halts Oyster, Mussel Exports

OYSTER and black mussel producers who mainly export to Asia have stopped harvesting and exporting since last week after routine tests revealed the delicacies were contaminated with 'diarrhoeatic shellfish poisoning' (DSP), which can make people very sick.

The fisheries ministry issued an alert last week, warning people not to eat oysters or mussels from Lüderitz and Walvis Bay.

Chief fisheries biologist Frikkie Botes said such spells of contamination, which is a seasonal occurrence - mainly during summer from October to April - result in the shellfish industry suffering economic losses.

"During this time, the suppliers cannot harvest, and no exports are allowed. This has an economic impact locally, but we would rather endure the impact and ensure the export of healthy shellfish than to cause major damage to the industry by sending contaminated products into a very lucrative international market," Botes explained.

Major shellfish producers are at Lüderitz, who mainly export to South Africa, and at Walvis Bay's central production sector called 'aquaculture production area 1', which is situated near Pelican Point. These producers export mainly to Asian markets such as Japan and China.

Botes said the routine monitoring and testing of biotoxins in the area started 10 years ago, which is facilitated by the Namibian Standards Institution (NSI) as part of the national shellfish sanitation programme, and that there have been several events of DSP contamination recorded since.

"We do this monitoring for the sake of the consumers and exports," he added.

Asked if the contamination had anything to do with harbour activity or the construction of the new container terminal at Namport, he said no, explaining instead that natural occurrences of algae bloom in the ocean along the central coast was the reason.

Botes told this newspaper that once two 'negative' results of tested samples are issued, the alert would be withdrawn, and harvesting, consumption and exports would be cleared again. The samples should be taken at 48-hour intervals.

Marine biotoxins are not destroyed by cooking or freezing.

The ministerial statement indicated that DSP symptoms in humans who may have been poisoned might include, as the name suggests, diarrhoea, although nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps are also common.

These symptoms could manifest themselves after about half an hour of eating the infected shellfish, and could last a day. No deaths have been recorded from DSP to date, the statement indicated.

People who show such symptoms should immediately consult a doctor or healthcare centre.

Shellfish exports from Namibia are guided under strict international rules that ensure quality and safety.