Zimbabwean music megastar, Jah Prayzah Monday jumped onto the April Fools bandwagon with a music video prank.

The Military Touch Movement boss, on his social media pages, tricked fans into believing that he had released visuals for his song 'Kumahumbwe' off his latest album, Chitubu.

The 'Kumahumbwe official music video' has over 20 000 YouTube views with only 6 hours since its release.