1 April 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Actress Beverly Naya Addresses Bleaching, Colourism in Debut Documentary 'Skin'

Nollywood actress Beverly Naya has released 'Skin', a documentary that explores the problems of bleaching and colourism in Nigeria.

Journalist report that the project, which marked her debut as a producer, was premiered in Lagos on Sunday night with industry colleagues in attendance.

Directed by Etim Effiong, 'Skin' is a feature documentary about exploring through identity the meaning of beauty in all the different shades of black.

It is set in present-day Lagos, where Nollywood actress, Naya goes on a journey to learn about contrasting perceptions of beauty.

The teasers revealed an impressive cast lineup including rapper Phyno, actress Diana Yekinni, Eku Edewor and crossdresser, Bobrisky.

Naya began acting at the age of 17 whilst studying at the Brunel University in Uxbridge, England. She has since starred in 'The Wedding Party', 'Chief Daddy' and 'Skinny Girl In Transit'.

She won the Most Promising Talent category at 2010 Best of Nollywood Awards. She also won the award for Fast Rising Actress at the 2011 City People Entertainment Awards. (NAN)

