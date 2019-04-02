Malawi: CCJP Advises Citizens to Vote Wisely in May 21 Malawi Polls

Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has cautioned Malawians to vote wisely during May 21 Tripartite elections if they need a transformed Malawi.

Arnold Msimuko (standing) calls for citizens to vote wisely during elections

Diocesan CCJP Coordinator, Arnold Msimuko said this Monday in Rumphi during voter education meting conducted by CCJP.

He said if Malawians need to move away from poverty they should vote for the leader who could bring change.

"We are advising the citizens to vote for a leader who can change and transform the country without looking for affiliation.

"We should not look into the background of a person but ones potential if Malawi is to move from the base of poverty index," Msimuko explained.

According to the Coordinator, the latest index produced by International Monetary Fund (IMF) Malawi stands on third position from the bottom among the 28 poorest countries in the world, therefore, there is need for a leader who can bail out Malawi from poverty.

"You should be much focused and avoid political leaders who have history of theft of public resources," he said.

Msimuko appealed to Malawians to take advantage of the polls to correct the situation.

He advised traditional leaders not to mislead their subjects in making their voting decision in the coming elections.

Senior Chief Mwankhunikira of Rumphi said it is their duty to civic educates their subjects on a free and peaceful election.

"It is our roles to civic educate our people so that there should be peace and order during the election period, and as chiefs we are non-partisan all aspirants are free to campaign in our areas," he said.