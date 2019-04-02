Zimbabwe: Llyod Chinawa Resigns

Manica Diamonds executive member in charge of security, Lloyd Chinawa, who was facing allegations of taking bribes from players in exchange for a place in the team during the club's recruitment process, has resigned. Chinawa, together with former executive member in charge of junior football Lazarus Muhoni, were in the eye of a storm a month ago when several money transfer messages that bore evidence of bribery allegations, were exposed.

Muhoni has since resigned from the club.

Manica Diamonds and their principal sponsor Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company are yet to make public their report on investigations into the matter.

"I hereby tender my notice of resignation from Manica Diamonds FC with immediate effect. My resignation from the club has been occasioned by my conviction that the club is bigger than everyone else," said Chinawa.

"Given the allegations levelled against me, after wide consultation with my family, sports fraternity and business associates, I was left with no option other than resigning from the club I served diligently and with all my heart.

"Besides, the club has taken long to finalise my case and I found such conduct on the part of the club as a deliberate ploy to frustrate me out of the club.

"It is without doubt that my constitutional rights were violated by those bent on having me removed from the club." The sole Premiership club in Manicaland, which is still grappling with finding an alternative venue following the seemingly-endless renovations at Sakubva in Mutare, slumped 0-2 at the hands of CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.