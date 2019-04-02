Zimbabwe: Bako, Manuel Shine in SA

Two of the country's top junior motocross riders, Emmanuel Bako and Daiyaan Manuel, continued to impress on foreign soil when they claimed podium places in the 85cc Junior and ProMini classes.

They triumphed during the second round of the 2019 South African National Championship series at Zone 7 in Cape Town on Saturday.

Six Zimbabwean riders -- Bako, Manuel, Ashley Thixton, Regan Wasmuth, Tristan Grainger and Emile Croisette -- made their way to the Mother City where they took on some of South Africa's and Uganda's top junior and senior bikers.

And it was 12-year-old Bako who stole the limelight from his fellow Zimbabwean riders when he came first overall in the 85cc Junior Class after winning Heat One and Two convincingly. He gained some key points after having missed the opening round of the series that was held on February 23 at Rover in Port Elizabeth.

The Zone 7 track was well prepared and had bigger jumps as usual but this did not deter a fired up Bako as he swept the opposition aside in the 85cc Junior Class to be crowned the champion of the day ahead of two South African riders Seth Young and Deegan Bloomfield.

There were eight riders in the 85cc Junior Class and it was beautiful to watch how Bako controlled himself and maintained his top position, beating his closest opponent, Young, who came second behind him in all the heats.