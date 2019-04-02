South Africa: 'Withdraw Your Team,' NPA Boss Menzi Simelane Told Top Prosecutor After Bosasa Briefing in 2010

analysis

The former national director of public prosecutions Menzi Simelane dismissed the Bosasa case as 'contaminated', for multiple reasons, mere months after his appointment to the position.

In February 2010, three months into the job, former national director of public prosecutions Menzi Simelane told former senior prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach to withdraw her team from the Bosasa case after the Special Investigating Unit had handed over the findings of its two-year investigation for criminal investigation and prosecution.

The exchange between Simelane and Breytenbach forms part of a series of documents that Bosasa allegedly bought from crooked NPA officials and which then gave the company a leg-up on every possible legal tactic available to crush the damaging criminal investigation into the company.

The documents contained updates and timelines on the criminal investigation, and revealed the identity of prosecutors, and one in particular, a memo by Simelane to Cabinet ministers Jeff Radebe and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngaqula.

The memo was laced with phrases implying racism on the part of investigators, that it was a witch hunt borne out of a political vendetta and that the investigation had been "contaminated". In short, the prospect of a successful prosecution was "hopeless".

All this made for useful ammunition for...