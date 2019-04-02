Zimbabwe: Ngandu Mangala Stays Humble

DYNAMOS' Congolese forward, Ngandu Mangala, says he is still learning the ropes and will not be swayed by the attention he is getting after a dream Premiership debut over the weekend.

The 25-year-old was the toast of DeMbare as his fine brace helped the Glamour Boys to a 2-0 victory over newboys Mushowani Stars at Rufaro on Saturday.

Mangala was showered with cash by ecstatic Dynamos fans after the match.

But, the forceful forward, who also sparkled in the Charity Challenge victory over rivals CAPS United, has decided to remain grounded saying he is still work in progress.

Mangala played for Green Fuels in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One last year and believes he has what it takes to lead Dynamos to the championship.

But, he insists, he won't pressure himself into proving any point.

"I am a football player who knows what he wants to achieve in life. I am playing for probably the biggest team in Zimbabwe and I know the weight of expectation players at Dynamos have to carry," he said.

"I am one person who doesn't like to talk much outside the field of play. Only last year, I was playing in the lower division.

"I am trying to grow as a player. Maybe, I can do more than what I have already done at Dynamos. The season is only one game old and to then open my mouth and start bragging will be something of a disservice to my development.

"I know what I am capable of doing but let me do it on the field. Maybe, this is just the beginning of greater things to come or, maybe, I will not be able to do it and I will end up being a flop, so I don't want to talk too much outside the field.

"This is a league marathon and I will let people judge me after seeing my performance in full. I will continue working hard to achieve my objectives as a player. I want to help Dynamos achieve their goals."

He said the Premiership race will be tough but tips Dynamos and CAPS United to be among the front-runners in the marathon.

"This is only the start, no one knows what will happen but I think Dynamos and CAPS United will compete this season." Dynamos coach, Lloyd Chigowe, also hailed the forward.

"Mangala is a talent, he is unpredictable. You don't know what he is going to do next but he is coming in handy for the team," said Chigowe.