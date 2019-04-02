Tanzania: Cement Firm's Share Price Rises After 60 Per Cent Annual Profit Increase

Dar es Salaam — The price per share of Tanzania Portland Cement Company (TPCC) rose by nearly four per cent on Monday (April1, 2019), few days since the company announced a 60 per cent increase in annual profit.

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) market reports show that the company's share price closed at Sh2,100 on Monday from Sh2,020 on Friday last week.

The company also dominated the market turnover during the first trading day of the week, accounting for Sh44.1 million - equivalent to 68.9 per cent of the total market turnover of Sh63.9 million.

The TPCC's counter had 21,000 shares traded at a weighted average price of Sh2,100 per share in a single deal.

The amount of shares on bid was five times higher than those on offer. There were a total of 3,660 shares on bid compared with offered 710 shares on offer

On Friday last week, the company announced an increase in net profit by 59.7 per cent in the year 2018, thanks to the increase in the total volume of cement sold.

Unaudited financial statement, released by the company's board chairman Hakan Gurdal, show that the company's net profit increased to Sh56.9 billion in 2018 compared with Sh35.6 billion in 2017.

According to the statement, total volumes sold in 2018 increased by nine per cent than those of 2017, which led to the increase of revenue by 30 per cent to Sh384.9 billion last year from Sh268.2 billion in 2017.