Botswana: Growth Hinges On Quality of Youth - Official

Shashe Mooke — The growth of the country's economy is dependent on the quality of its young people, says private secretary to Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology and Tonota MP, Mr Thapelo Olopeng.

Mr Chedza Simon was speaking on behalf of the minister during the official opening and dedication of Faith Healing Power International Ministries in Shashemooke on March 30.

"The onus is on all of us to produce the right types of leaders we desire for our future. It is not the sole responsibility of government to produce quality leaders for the next generation and neither is it the sole responsibility of government to give young people hope for a better future," he said.

To this end, Mr Simon underscored the critical role the church had to play in addressing challenges among young people as well as giving them hope to face problems.

He said the hope that came from knowledge of God was vital for the youth to confront contemporary challenges to avoid hopelessness that could breed corrupt leaders.

The church, he emphasised, needed to intensify its youth programmes and outreach interventions.

He implored the church to encourage the youth to take up programmes availed by government to venture into businesses that could turn around the country's fortunes.

Mr Simon said for Botswana to overcome economic challenges such as the huge import bill, young people had to venture into manufacturing.

He therefore called on the church not to rest on its laurels, but to ensure it continued teaching and preaching righteousness and holiness without fear of losing members to other churches so that young people could remain steadfast in their faith.

Thirty chairs, representing 30 young souls the church would bring to the Lord, were donated on behalf of Mr Olopeng.

Mr Simon predicted that the 30 would become great leaders who would have a positive impact on Botswana and beyond.

The church's founder, Prophet Olekantse Somane expressed appreciation for the support it enjoyed from Shashemooke residents.

"We started the daunting and pricey task of the building of the church and we believe that our God is more than able and we are here today to give testimony to that," he said.

He said Shashemooke would never be the same as the church would attract visitors from across the borders pursuing divine solutions to their spiritual problems.

