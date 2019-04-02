Namibia: Presidential Independent Candidate Revealed

The Electoral Commotion of Namibia (ECN) has revealed that a former Swapo politburo member silently registered last week to stand as an independent presidential candidate in this year's election.

The grey-bearded former combatant, still popular in Swapo circles even after losing his position in the politburo a decade ago, met the minimum requirements needed to register as independent presidential contestant, the Commotion said.

Ruling party officials met over the weekend to discuss the latest events involving one of its most trusted former soldiers, with a court application to be heard in the Windhoek High Court on 31 April, 2019.

"This is betrayal of the highest order," a senior party official, a fierce critic of the idea of an independent candidate, remarked.

"This comrade has always preached the principle of being a disciplined cadre of the movement. It's shocking that he has reneged on his words," another party leader who serves in Cabinet reacted.

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks about some members of the ruling party perpetuating the idea of fielding an independent candidate - a move described in the party as not only divisive but also unconsitutional.

Swapo's succession policy makes the party's president an automatic candidate for the position of head of state. When the party president is not standing, for whatever reason, the vice-president becomes the automatic choice for candidacy.

The ECN confirmed registering the candidate on Friday last week.

"It's too early in the year to reveal candidates' identities. Suffice to say the candidate in question is male, pot-bellied and uses a walking stick," the Commotion said in a brief reply to our querries.