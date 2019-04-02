Lesotho: Botswana Boxers Reign Supreme Against Lesotho

Gaborone — Botswana boxers reigned supreme over their Lesotho counterparts over the weekend impressively winning 10 of the 12 bouts during the international friendly boxing tournament in Gaborone.

The imposing display by the local boxers during the tournament, particularly in the ladies division, could mark a dawning of a golden era in boxing.Women boxing has long lived in the shadow of the sport for years and the national team trio of Lethabo Modukanele, Keamogetse Kenosi and Aratwa Kasemang proved that the boxing landscape is about to tilt to the ladies dominance.

Fighting in the light weight 49kg division, Modukanele showed the locals dominance over their opponents with a 3-0 win over Fusi Seholoholo.

Mudukanele had a field day in the ring, landing heavy punches on her less experienced opponent, who demonstrated some resilience and pushed the fight to the last round.

The 69kg bouts saw the local ladies dominance relieved as both Kenosi and Kasemang took centre stage and successfully defeating Lesotho's Mapoleng Letsie and Mantao Ranane respectively.

Referee was called in to intervene and stop the bout between Kenosi and Letsie in the second around as Letsie could not carry on the bout due to heavy bleeding from the nose as a results of Kenosi powerful left jabs, while Lesotho technical corner had to retire the bout between Ranche and Kasemang due to the latter throwing in hard blows to the defenseless Ranane in the second round.

Meanwhile blows flew thick and fast in the men's bouts, which pitted Botswana's Kobamelo Molatlhegi against Tsholofelo Mokhesi of Lesotho in the 49kg division.

Molatlhegi, who is making his debutant season as national team boxer, proved to be a tough nut to crack for his Lesotho counterpart as he pinned him against the ropes a number of times in round two only for the referee to come to Mokhesi's defense with brief count down checks and the judges all ruled the bout 3-0 in favour of Molatlhegi at the end of round three.

The country's joy of victories was however short lived as Botswana's boxing poster boy, Rajaab Mohammed had to retire from his 52kg bout against Thabo Molefe of Lesotho due to an injury above his right eye.

Fresh from representing the country and winning a silver medal in a tournament in Hungary, Rajab entered the ring as the crowd favourite and it all turned gloomy as he was forced to be rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

George Molantwa and Tefo Maitewa however reinstated the country's winning streak in the 56kg category as they defeated Moroke Mokhoto and Mese Bakang in their respective bouts to register the sixth victory out of seven bouts for Botswana.

Botswana also tasted defeat in the 75kg division as Atang Mosenke was knocked out by Lesotho's Arena Pakela.

The International friendly games were in preparation of boxing Zone 4 games to be hosted in Botswana between April 23-28.

Source : BOPA