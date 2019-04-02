Zimbabwe: Violence Forces MDC Marondera Central to Abandon Election

MDC factions in Marondera Central weekend brawled violently over the election process of district officials forcing the provincial leadership to abandon the entire process.

The election, which comes ahead of the party's national elective congress next month, was held at the party's provincial offices in Morningside.

It was presided over by party chair for MDC Mashonaland East, Piniel Denga.

However, the elective process was abandoned at the last minute as rival factions engaged in fist fights.

Dominic Matangira, the Ward 6 councillor and Witness Muzavazi, were vying for the district chair's position.

However, problems emerged as rival factions from the two camps accused each other of ballot stuffing, resulting in skirmishes which forced Denga to abandon the process.

"We have no option but to call for a new election at a later date as the process we did at the weekend was flawed," Denga said.

The MDC is set to hold its national congress next month with party president Nelson Chamisa expected to face a challenge from current secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora.

However, the weekend debacle could spotlight on the party's own integrity in holding flawless internal polls after it has routinely accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of rigging national elections in Zanu PF's favour.