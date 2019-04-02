2 April 2019

News24Wire

South Africa: Baby Daniel's Mom, Former Boyfriend Back in the Dock for Sentencing Proceeding

By Sesona Ngqakamba

A mother and her former boyfriend are expected to return to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday for their sentencing proceedings after they were convicted in connection with the death of three-year-old Baby Daniel.

The proceedings were postponed on Monday due to an outstanding pre-sentencing report. In addition, one of the accused's lawyers was sick and unable to attend court.

Maryke Cloete*, and her former boyfriend, Timothy Naidoo were convicted in December 2018 in connection with the death of the toddler, who was abused and killed in 2016.

Daniel had a broken elbow, broken femur, injured ribs and second-degree burns to 60% of his body, News24 previously reported.

Naidoo was convicted of the child's murder and Cloete was found guilty of child abuse and negligence.

While Naidoo had claimed that the child had fallen into a bath of hot water and was found dead the next day, a forensic pathologist testified otherwise, telling the court that Daniel's injuries had been inflicted while he was still alive.

*Maryke Cloete is not the woman's real name. Her identity has been concealed to protect the identities of her three other children.

