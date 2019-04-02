Namibia: Production Is the Basis for Wealth Creation - Nicanor

It is imperative for the //Kharas region to promote production and competitiveness as they are critical to wealth creation and economic growth, deputy minister of veterans affairs Hilma Nicanor says.

Nicanor was speaking at a gala dinner for the Keetmanshoop agricultural, industrial and tourism expo here on Friday.

"It is vital to appreciate our country's capacity and potential to produce goods and services as production is the basis for wealth creation and economic growth. Wealth creation and economic growth are in turn the basis for employment-creation and poverty eradication," she added.

Nicanor commended the government for its efforts to invest in education and training, especially in the fields of science and technology, and urged the region's inhabitants to make use of the opportunities presented to them in order to develop new products and add value to the economy.

"I want to see men and women from this region make use of their talents and plough back into our community as the opportunities are there. Gone are the days when business was for only some people," she stated.

Furthermore, Nicanor said technology must be used in manufacturing, increased and cost-effective production, structural transformation, and in increasing the efficiency of the production process to add value to the //Kharas region's business sector, especially for small and medium enterprises.

The gala dinner raised N$126 000 for the expo, which takes place from 4 to 7 September.

Exhibitors from all over Namibia and South Africa are expected to showcase their products.

This year's expo will also feature music, a comedy night and motor sports.

- Nampa