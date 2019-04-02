Africa: Zim to Host Zuri Africa Pageant

Zimbabwe will for the first time host its own version of the Zuri African Queen Beauty pageant and reality television show, joining a number of countries on the continent using the shows to market their own countries. The event will be organised by local arts association, Vivacity under the theme, 'My Culture, My Pride'.

This pageant will see models from different parts of the country battling for the sole spot to represent Zimbabwe at the continental finals scheduled for South Africa in November. Vivacity director Eutychus Chamunorwa told Herald Arts that he was excited about this new pageant.

"Zuri Africa Zimbabwe is a cultural and leadership program on a pageant platform where models are coming to tell a story. It promotes our Zimbabwean cultural-heritage and tourism industry. It will also bring out our nation's beauty, safety and friendly business operations," he said.

"Our cultural heritage and natural history has a very high value and is unique. It is an identity that can be introduced to the world. It is important to preserve our cultural heritage, because it keeps our integrity as a people. We are therefore excited to choose the country's representative for this continental event."

Zuri Africa Zimbabwe will run provincial competitions where three winners from four provinces namely Harare, Bulawayo, Midlands and Manicaland will compete at the nationals on August 23 at a venue to be announced soon.

As part of the pageant, models will receive cultural and leadership seminars that will see them boost their self-esteem.

The seminars will also assist participants in their growth and mentor them to represent their country well as goodwill ambassadors.

The Zuri Africa Zimbabwe program will run a 13 - episode competition based reality television.