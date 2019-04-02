Zimbabwe: 60 Tonnes Beans, Maize Meal for Idai Victims

The Indian community in Zimbabwe yesterday donated an assortment of goods worth thousands of dollars towards victims of Cyclone Idai.

The community handed over 60 tonnes of beans, 60 tonnes of maize meal and 4 000 litres of cooking oil to Local Government, National Housing and Public Works Minister July Moyo in Harare yesterday.

Minister Moyo commended the gesture and said the donation came at the right time and will go a long way in assisting the affected.

"Most affected families are in serious need of food, and relish is one of the challenges these families are facing and these tonnes of beans will go a long way in filling that gap," he said.

"We will make sure the donation reaches to the affected communities in all the affected provinces."

Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Abhijit Biswas also thanked the Indian community for the gesture.

"When this incident occurred, the Indian community felt it was its responsibility to assist and reach out to the affected. That is why today the community is donating hundreds of tonnes of relief material," he said. "The community felt it is important to donate to their brothers and sisters in the affected areas."

The Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF) has dispatched a team of medical practitioners to conduct outreach programmes to assess health needs and provide medical supplies to inaccessible communities affected by Cyclone Idai.

In a statement, MSF Zimbabwe director Mr Bjorn Nissen said they have so far assisted 11 health centres in both Chimanimani and Chipinge.

"MSF teams have so far been to at least 11 health centres in Chimanimani to conduct health needs assessments and provide medical supplies, as well as aqua tablets to purify water and prevent water-borne diseases," said Mr Nissen.

He said MSF will continue conducting assessments in health centres, provide medical supplies and will remain alert to any other additional needs.

Mr Nissen said they were resorting to walking and cycling since most of the roads in Chimanimani were inaccessible due to damage caused by the cyclone.

"From assessments that are being done by MSF teams in Chimanimani and Chipinge, there is a lack of medication for chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes and HIV," he said. "Some people lost everything, including their life-saving medicines, when their houses were washed away by Cyclone Idai two weeks ago."

Adam Molai Foundation also donated medical supplies and goods worth US$250 000 towards Masvingo Cyclone Idai victims.

Speaking after handing over the assortment to Bikita District Administrator and Civil Protection Unit chairman Mr Innocent Matingwina recently, Adam Molai Foundation programme director Mrs Nomagugu Matibiri said the foundation will continue to bring assistance to the victims.