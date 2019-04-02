South Africa: Three Suspects Appear in Court for Alleged Klerksdorp Cash in Transit Robbery

press release

Three men arrested in connection with a cash in transit heist appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Lwazi Ngonyama (40), Moses Thenjwayo (63) and Kutlwano Mohale (26) appearance follows their arrest on Friday last week in Soweto and Kagiso respectively for a cash in transit robbery that took place on 25 March 2019 in Klerksdorp.

Two security guards were collecting money from a chain store in Klerksdorp CBD. One of the guards remained in the vehicle, while the second guard went inside the shop to collect the daily taking. On his return and while walking along the shopping centre corridors, he was allegedly ambushed by two men who allegedly grabbed his firearm and the bag of money then ran to a getaway vehicle that was waiting outside.

The other security guard who was waiting in the vehicle saw the suspects driving off with the money and chased after them. At first he lost sight of the suspect's vehicle but eventually spotted them at Swart Street where he allegedly bumped them from the back. The suspects however allegedly started shooting at the security vehicle until it could no longer move. They then drove off; abandoning the stolen firearm.

The provincial Serious Organised Crime Investigations team immediately launched a manhunt which led to the arrest of one of the suspects in Soweto. Two additional suspects were also arrested in Kagiso.

All three suspects have been remanded in custody pending their next appearance at the same court on 09 April 2019 where they are expected to apply for bail.