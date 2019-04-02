Rwanda: 25 Years of Rwanda Genocide Commemorated

Kigali — THE world is marking the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide amid concern by the United

Nations (UN) on rising trends of xenophobia, racism and intolerance in some parts of the world.

Up to 1 million people were killed during the atrocities directed against the minority Tutsi tribe by the Hutu majority in April 1994.

A moderate number of Hutus opposed to the genocide were also killed over four months.

Members of the core Hutu political elite, many of whom occupied positions at top levels of the national government, organised the mass murders.

Perpetrators came from the Rwandan army and government-backed militias.

The genocide ended after the Tutsi-backed and heavily armed Rwandan Patriotic Front, led by current president, Paul Kagame, took control of the capital, Kigali, and eventually the country.

Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, said the atrocities were one of the darkest chapters in recent human history.

He bemoaned the prevalence of xenophobia, racial discrimination and intolerance.

"Particularly troubling is the proliferation of hate speech and incitement to violence," Guterres said.

He said these problems threatened human rights, social stability and peace.

"Wherever they occur, hate speech and incitement to violence should be identified, confronted and stopped to prevent them leading, as they have in the past, to hate crimes and genocide."

The UN chief appealed to the global community to build a harmonious future for all.

"This is the best way to honour those who lost their lives so tragically in Rwanda 25 years ago."