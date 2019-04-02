South Africa: Paradyskloof Guest House Owner Murder - Sentencing Proceedings Continue

Sentencing proceedings of the convicted murderers of 80-year-old Paradyskloof guest house owner Marie Verwey are expected to continue in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

This after proceedings were postponed last week for an eleventh-hour assessment to establish whether her carer, who was one of four people convicted of the murder, had a personality disorder.

Verwey was stabbed 62 times on February 16, 2017.

The carer, Nicole Geldenhuys, and three others - Geldenhuys' lover Romeo Hendricks, Enrico Malherbe and Andre Coetzee - were found guilty of murdering and robbing Verwey.

Background reports on the four accused revealed that Nicole Geldenhuys was severely abused inside and outside the home, News24 previously reported.

Geldenhuys' mother, a domestic worker, primarily looked after her because her father was always at sea.

Probation officer Katrina Moses testified during pre-sentencing proceedings on March 26 that Geldenhuys had a violent and abusive upbringing.

While in prison, she had also been involved in fights, seemingly unable to stop herself during a dispute.

This resulted in the necessity for the assessment.

Moses told the court that Geldenhuys might have a personality disorder, but that she did not have the qualifications to confirm that.

