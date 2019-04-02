South Africa: New SARS Boss - 'I Hope to Reignite That Flame of Hope From the Flicker of Despair'

analysis

Edward Kieswetter walked into a strike on his first day in office on Monday, April 1. In an interview, he says his three priorities will be getting staff back on board, winning back the hearts of the South African people and presenting a turnaround plan for the beleaguered revenue service.

New South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Edward Kieswetter has his work cut out for him. He is re-entering an organisation that has rotted beyond recognition from when he left it nine years ago to enter the private sector.

When he was previously involved with the revenue collector, first as chief operating officer and, later, deputy commissioner, the leadership team under the stewardship of Pravin Gordhan launched a hugely successful modernisation programme, that included the game-changing e-filing platform and established the large business centre (LBC). Before it was dismantled this was responsible for the collection of more than 30% of total tax income. Consequently, in 2007 the taxman logged the first budgeted surplus in recorded history. "We collected more money than the country needed that year," Kieswetter says.

What he is walking into today, as The Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by SARS distinctly states, is...