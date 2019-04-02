South Africa: Local Designers Add Their Own Special Touch Off Stage At the Jazz Festival

analysis

Local arts and crafts entrepreneurs showcased their handmade work at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival at the weekend.

As top musical acts performed on the main stages, some lesser-known artists showcased their locally produced crafts at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival at the International Convention Centre from 29 to 30 March.

The festival provided a space for small businesses to market their original products to the 30,000 plus festival-goers over the two days. One such entrepreneur is Nondwe Nyathi, who owns Indwe Designs. She sells custom leather jewellery, inspired by African Aesthetics.

"It is handmade, so most of the pieces are one-off and they'll never be repeated," she said.

She started her company in 2016 after showcasing her work at Design Indaba.

"It started as a hobby when I was about 18 years old, then it eventually turned into a business."

This is Nyathi's second year as an exhibitor. She is one of the small businesses chosen for the festival by the Craft and Design Institute.

"So we apply through them and they do the selection of what they want at the jazz festival."

The Craft and Design Institute (CDI) is a non-profit developmental agency which offers support...