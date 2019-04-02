Somalia: Somali Senate Opens Its 5th Session

Somali Upper House has formally opened on Monday its fifth session during a colourful ceremony held at the Senate headquarters in Mogadishu.

The session which was set to commence on 16th of last month was postponed due to the official state visit of Djibouti President, Ismail Omar Guelle.

Abdi Hashi, the speaker of the Senate deliberated House business agenda including a draft constitution, security and upcoming elections will also be discussed during this 5th session.

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire and the mayor of Mogadishu have attended the opening ceremony of the country's Senate.

The Upper House has earlier this year blamed the Lower House of parliament for lack of cooperation in the national agenda and subsequently suspended all working together.