1 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubbaland and Foreign Forces Carry Out Anti-Al-Shabaab Offensive

Jubbaland state security agencies say foreign fighter jets have bombed Al-Shabaab-controlled areas in Gedo and Lower-middle Jubba regions in southern Somalia.

A spokesperson for the regional state told Radio Shabelle that local forces have carried out a ground planned offensive against the Al-Qaeda-linked militants following the air raids.

He did not provide further details about the casualty figures as a result of the joint air and land operations in the country.

In the past few weeks, Jubbaland state troops with the support of African Union forces have been conducting offensives aimed at flushing out Al-Shabaab from their bases.

