Sudan: Statement By President Bashir Before the National Legislature

Khartoum — Statement delivered by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omar Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir before the National Legislature

Session Number 9, March 2019. The following is an unofficial translation of the text of the statement:

Praise be to Allah the lord of the two worlds, and peace and blessing be upon the last messenger, and the leader of the prophets and upon his kins and his follower and those who followed his path from here up to the Day of Judgment

Allah the almighty has said:"Indeed, we offered the Trust to the heavens and the earth and the mountains, and they declined to bear it and feared it; but man [undertook to] bear it. Indeed, he was unjust and ignorant."

He also said: "And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided. And remember the favor of Allah upon you - when you were enemies and He brought your hearts together and you became, by His favor, brothers. And you were on the edge of a pit of the Fire, and He saved you from it. Thus does Allah make clear to you His verses that you may be guided."

Dear brother Speaker

Dear brother and sister member of the National Legislature

August guests present

Peace and Blessing of Allah be Upon You

It gives me pleasure today to address your august presence here at the opening of the ninth session of the legislature and which comes in completion of previous sessions in which you have acted as the best of observers and monitors of the performance of the executive in the country. During those sessions the parliament has displayed a high spirit of nationalism and responsibility in a climate in which the spirit of freedom shura and national commitment prevailed. The outcome of those sessions have been concrete achievements in many a field.

Dear Mr. Speaker sir

Honorable brothers and sisters

As we highly appreciate the great national role shouldered by your parliament, the current session is characterized by a special importance, as it comes at exceptional circumstances full of challenges and aspirations, and full of issues that your parliament will handle and in which it will play a great role within the context of your legislative and observational role and in the context of the circles of the national edifice and support of the unity, stability and peace in the country

Honorable brothers and sisters

You probably do remember my statement before your august parliament last October. In that statement I dwelt on the economic challenges that face our country and which affected many sectors of our people a matter that forced them to come out in expression for demand that are legal for a decent living and for the remedy of the difficult economic situation. But some people did not stick to the legal regulations organizing assembly and demonstration and they effected a breach of the public order, effecting damage of properties and the ensuing results that some tried to bypass those demands and ride on the protests and tried to use them for achieving exclusionist agenda and disseminating the venoms of hatred, ignoring all the achievements scored by our nation and seeking to push our country into an unknown destiny. This led to the loss of some dear sons of ours, may Allah have mercy on them all and our condolences to all their families. However our people's awareness has taken accounts of those attempt and held to protecting their gains and their security and have not been dragged behind the calls for hatred and exclusionism. Those strong signals from our people, have made it imperative on us to call for a road map of political transition based on wider dialogue committed to the constitution and to take urgent decisions and measures including the dissolution of the executive and the formation of a new government with specific mandates, declaration of the state of emergency out of our national and constitutional responsibilities and in achievement for the aspiration and demands of our steadfast people who held to awareness. The coming days will witness more decision and measures that would foster the process of dialogue and would prepare the national scene for achieving the desired national transformation that we hope would create a good climate in which efforts will come together for mobilizing the society towards production and particularly in the agriculture mining and transformational industries.

Mr. Speaker sir,

Honorable brothers and sisters

The transformation that our country has witnessed in the political and structure of the state, constitute a good base and a wider umbrella that would bring under it all of us to sit down for the homeland and I specifically refer to the youth sector who have proven that they are the renewable social and political and the promising elements in this nation. I call from here on all political forces to absorb their energies, visions and modern ideas of the youth, and to come up with mechanism that would allow them to effectively contribute in the national building process. When we opted for establishment of universities to provide for education of the youth, we were aware that the government market opportunities one hundred and fifty thousand graduate every year. But we were sure that our youth will dig their way armed with knowledge into the production market and the private business both at home and abroad and they would use other creative ways that would be an impetus for our economy and push it forwards with the blood of the youth. Therefore I direct the government both national and state governments, to:-

Provide funding for the your project in the agriculture animal and small business, programme and other projects for individuals and groups via the bank and other micro financial institution with a new vision that would make the project a living reality Build housing project that would provide housing for youth via easy loans Revive and rehabilitate the youth clubs, houses and institutions that are concerned it the cultural sports and social activities sand make them part and parcel of the state programmes and budgets To take care of the youth creativeness in the sport, culture and scientific areas Absorb the high nationalistic spirit shown by the youth in a way that would lead to achieving the national pride through involving the youth in the national question and in reflecting the countries material and moral potentials Increase the number and size of the incubators for the youth and youth entrepreneurial projects which have proved that our youth are capable of competition via modern and creative projects.

Dear brothers and sisters

The principles and values that we have chosen to guide our life and to lead our march in the state and the society, will not run at half mast flag and we will remain loyal to them, protecting them and protecting our country from sedition and splinter and loss. On this I direct the government to take all necessary measure to complete the restructuring of the government and the reform of the civil service with the view to achieve effectiveness in the state apparatus and impose the rule of law and sovereignty of the state, upgrade human right and protect freedoms. I also renew the government unalienable commitment to fighting corruption and the corrupt persons, via effective and transparent legal procedures and under the rule of law. However laws will not be effective without people monitoring their application and without parliamentary and other monitoring mechanisms. This way we will all shoulder the matter.

Mr. Speaker

Honorable brothers and sisters, peace has been and remains a strategic objective that comes ahead of all other priorities in the programme of the state and the society. We have never left a door without knocking at it in our quest for peace and stability for our country which has suffered for years from conflict and clashes. Out of those we have gained northing but destruction and loss of human and material resources, obstruction of the wheel of development and progress. However braise be to the Almighty and to the efforts of our armed forces and other regular forces, with all of their formations and composition, the areas of war have receded and peace has prevailed in most areas of the country, people have now moved towards development and rehabilitation to the extent that the UN mission has started pulling out of the states of Darfur, after it was convinced about the end of all justifications for its presence in the country.

In the same direction we will move forwards to achieving the peace in out country by all available means so that the year 2019 would e the year for peace. Therefore and for our efforts to coordinate for this noble objective, I would like to reaffirm the national nature of the peace as it required that efforts from all sons of the country be concerted and brought together to achieve this objective by all means and ways to be agreed upon, while at the same time we would reaffirm our commitment to the references in every question before the negotiation partners and the international and regional communities. And also as we renew the permanent ceasefire commitment, we would like to also reaffirm our readiness and sincere preparedness for dialogue to achieve peace whatever be the price for that. I hereby renew our call for the opposition forces that are still outside the national accord and national document track to veer for dialogue as it is the only and last option and the peaceful outlet toward construction of a homeland that would embrace all its sons.

The efforts that are achieved by our diplomacy in cooperation with the brotherly and friendly countries, is a natural reflection and personification of the principles of our foreign policies, based on respect and mutual interest and dealing with the international community, sharing of interests with all countries that have sincere desire to cooperate with our country. We have been leading a balanced foreign policy that is based on international charter and diplomatic norms, committed to partnership and of holing high the joint interest, that boost the pillar of international peace and security without tilting to allies or letting down our national interests. This is in addition to our effort to achieving peace at the regional level and in our neighborhood, in south Sudan and latterly in our neighboring Central African Republic, the parties of which have responded to all requirement and proposal put by the Sudanese mediation. In addition to our initiative in building an economic block within the horn of Africa, in a way to coordinate the efforts of those states and to boost trade exchange, achieve economic development,. Sudan's efforts have been positively received at the continent level, and were praise by the international community and the united nation as well as the effective international powers around the globe. This is the same appreciation that the serious work of our countries with the international community in combating terrorism, human trafficking and all trans-border crimes.

Dear Mr. Speaker

Honorable brothers and sisters

As we wish you every success in this session which convenes at a time of a strong national desire for reform, we would like to renew our confidence that you would should the responsility of monitoring and advising the executive. At the same time the council of ministers of the government with special mandate, has to prove that our country does not lack the qualification persons who are capable of overcoming the economic challenges, with the blessing of the almighty, the resolve and support of our noble people. .. . And Allah said "O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet" and he Is the ultimate guide and supporter

And peace and blessing of Allah be upon you