Sudan: Al-Bashir Pledges to Speed up Steps to Complete Peace Process

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has pledged to speed up steps , coordination and intensification of efforts to complete he peace process in the country by all available means so that 2019 would be the year of peace.

Addressing opening sitting of the National Legislature's ninth session Monday , THE President said peace was a national issue that deserves consensus and concerted efforts of all sons of the homeland whatever their positions, in or outside the government.

In this regard, he called on all political forces in the country to engage in this national issue and to move together to achieve peace through means and topics to be agreed upon with affirmation on commitment before parties to negotiation and regional and international community, to all references of the issue.

President of the Republic renewed state commitment to ceasefire and full and sincere readiness for dialogue for reaching peace whatever the price.

He also renewed call for opposition forces which stand outside track of national accord and its document to accept dialogue as it is the first and last option and safe passage for building a homeland that includes all.

President Al-Bashir said peace is still strategic goal that tops the state and y= the society priorities and programs and all doors have been knocked in search for peace and stability for our country which has long suffered from conflicts and disputes that left destruction , damage , loss of financial and human resources and interruption of progress of development.

He said thanks to Alla and then thanks to efforts of the our Armed Forces and other regular forces that scene of war has waned and peace prevailed most of the country and that people turned to development and reconstruction even the UN-AU Mission in Darfur started withdrawal from Darfur States after it knew that justifications of its existence no longer exist.