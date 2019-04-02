1 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Aila Emphasizes Commitment of Government to Ease Investment Procedures

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, affirmed commitment of the government to facilitate investment procedures and lifting all obstacles obstructing investors.

This came on Monday when he met at his office the Deputy Chairman of the Al-Baraka Companies Group, Omer Hamad Agab, in presence of the chairman of the Federation of Sudanese Businessmen and Employers, Saud Al-Berair.

The meeting tackled relationship between the group and private sector in Sudan since 1983 that included all economic and banking projects in addition of infrastructural projects.

Agab, indicated to keenness of the group to expand its different projects in Sudan in the coming period, conveying greetings of the chairman of the Group's Board of Directors , Al-Shiekh, Salih Al-Kamel to the Prime Minister.

