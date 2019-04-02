Sudan: President of the Republic. Sudan Is Leading Balanced Foreign Policy

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir said Sudan remains leading a balanced external policy based on international conventions, diplomatic norms and committed to partnerships that serve common interests and boost international security and peace without engaging in an axe or relinquishing our national interests.

President , who was addressing the inaugural sitting of the ninth session of the National Legislature Monday , successes made by Sudan diplomatic efforts in cooperation with sisterly and friendly nations was incarnation to principles of the country's external work which is based on mutual respect and positive engagement with the international community and sharing benefits with all countries which have genuine desire to cooperate with our country.

In this context, the President indicated to Sudan endeavors to achieve peace in South State and Central African Republic(CAR) which their parties responded to efforts of the Sudanese mediation and addition to Sudan initiative to establish an economic grouping for countries of Horn of Africa to boost trade exchange and achieve economic development.

The President of the Republic stated that Sudan efforts on Africa have been praised and appreciated by the international community , United Nations and effective international powers as well as our country' serious work with international community to combat terrorism, human trafficking and all cross-border crimes.