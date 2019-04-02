Sudan: Al-Bashir Directs Caretaker Government to Complete Restructure of State

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has directed the new caretaker government to take strict measures to complete state restructure and reform of civil service to achieve competence and efficiency in the state organs , and imposition of state authority and rule of law to enhance human rights and protect freedoms.

The President renewed while he was addressing the opening sitting of the National Legislature's ninth session Monday, that state commitment to fight corruption and corrupts through effective and fair legal measures and rule of law , calling on people, parliament and other bodies to carry out their supervisory roles.

" The principles and values we consented to be a method for our life and a guideline for our track in the state in the society , would not abandon it and we will guard them so as to protect our country from division , rip and loss.

President Al-Bashir renewed confidence in the National Legislature to carry out its duties regarding supervising and orienting the executive body , especially that, he added, this session comes amid overwhelming desire for reform and that the council of ministers of caretaker government is demanded to prove that our country is laden with qualified people who are capable to overcome the economy challenges by assistance of Alla, the almighty , and resolution and support of our noble people.