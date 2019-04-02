South Africa: Prasa Dismisses 14 Workers Who Attempted to Rob Hatfield Offices

Fourteen security staff who attempted to rob the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) of its company fleet vehicles at the agency's headquarters in Pretoria have been fired, the agency said on Monday.

The incidents relate to October 2018 where employees stormed Prasa premises and attempted to steal Toyota Quantum minibus taxis which belonged to the organisation. They also attacked security guards who were on duty.

"The security guards were threatened with fire arms and had their hands tied behind their backs after being blind folded and assaulted," Prasa said in a statement.

The robbery was thwarted when police officers received information and swiftly arrested all 14 on site.

Disciplinary proceedings were instituted against the security officials, with the decision to dismiss them being welcomed by Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama.

"The attempted stealing by our own security of a large number of brand new vehicles that were awaiting to be deployed to the various regions to deliver the much needed service to our commuter and passengers is indicative of an organisation that could fast lose its purpose if we don't intervene timeously," said Kweyama.

"The outcome of this hearing is a true testimony to our commitment to rooting out criminal elements and corruption, which had fested at Prasa," added Kweyama.

Prasa group CEO, Nkosinathi Shishi said: "This action put Prasa's image into serious disrepute. I can only hope that we will emerge from this with our integrity intact."

The services of the 14 Protection Services officials were terminated effective on March 28, 2019.

Source: News24