Malawi: Government Committed to Improving Education Standards

Mwanza — Government said it is committed to providing conducive learning environment to learners in order to improve education standards in the country.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa said this Wednesday after touring Thawale Secondary School in Mwanza to appreciate challenges that learners at the school were facing on Wednesday.

"Government will do all it can to address some challenges at this school by starting with those that require immediate attention such as lack of desks and toilets," he promised.

The Minister disclosed that government had secured 100 school desks and 100 bags of cement for construction of toilets at the school.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Head Teacher for the School, Henry Saka commended government for the donation saying it would go long way to help students at the school.

"We appreciate for the donation and we hope that this is the beginning of addressing our problems," he said.

Saka cited out lack of laboratory, staffroom, fence surrounding the school as some key challenges that affect education at the school.

The Minister later addressed a rally at the school grounds where he asked people to vote for Peter Mutharika as President and DPP candidates for Ward Councillors and Members of Parliament on May 21 elections in order to spearhead development in the country.

"It is only DPP government that can develop the country," Nankhumwa told the gathering.

Among notable cabinet ministers at the rally were Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi and his Deputy, Charles Mchacha.