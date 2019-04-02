Nigeria: Lassa Fever Outbreak - NCDC Confirms 23 New Cases, 4 Deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control, NCDC, has confirmed 23 new cases of Lassa fever including 4 deaths.

According to the report released on its website for the week 11th ending 17th March, 2019, the new cases were reported from nine states, namely Edo with eight cases; Ondo with four cases; Ebonyi with three cases; Bauchi recodred three cases; Taraba, Enugu, Benue, and Kebbi state have one case each.

Edo state recorded two deaths while Benue and Bauchi state recorded one death each.

From 1st January to 17th March, 2019, a total of 1,801 suspected cases have been reported, out of whcih 495 were confirmed positive, 15 probable and 1277 negative.

Since the onset of the 2019 outbreak, there have been 114 deaths in confirmed cases with case fatality ratio in confirmed cases is stood at 23.0 percent.

Twenty-one States, namely Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba, FCT, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Kwara, Benue, Rivers, Kogi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Oyo, Kebbi and Cross River have recorded at least one confirmed case across 73 Local Government Areas.

In the reporting week 11, one new health care worker was affected in Ebonyi state. A total of sixteen health care workers have been infected since the onset of the outbreak in seven States

Edo recorded seven, Ondo recorded three, Ebonyi had two while Enugu, Rivers, Bauchi, and Benue recorded one each with two deaths in Enugu and Edo States.

Sixty-three (63) patients are currently being managed at various treatment centres across the country.

Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital(ISTH) treatment Centre (26), Federal Medical Centre Owo (16), Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (10), Nasarawa(1), Bauchi(1), Plateau (3), Taraba (4) and others(2).

Following the increasing number of Lassa fever cases reported from several States across the country, NCDC has reactivated its Emergency Operations Centre,EOC to coordinate the response to the outbreak on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Health. The National guidelines for Infection Prevention and Control, as well as Lassa fever case management have been developed, disseminated to States and are available on the NCDC website for download (http://ncdc.gov.ng/diseases/guidelines) or contacts NCDC Toll-free Number: 0800-970000-10, SMS: 08099555577 or Twitter/Facebook: @NCDCgov.