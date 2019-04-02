1 April 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Soldiers Killed, Weapons Seized in Afgoye

Two Somalia government soldiers were attacked and killed by unknown assailants Monday morning in Afgoye town, 30 kilometers South of Mogadishu.

Their weapons were also seized by the attackers, suspected to belong to the terrorist group Al-Shabab.

The latest attacks adds to the growing lists of murder and maiming targeted at civilians and the military in the past there months.

Two weeks ago, the militants attacked the Ministry of Labor offices where they killed several workers after laying siege in the building. A week later , a popular restaurant in Mogadishu was attacked.

Meanwhile attempts by the government to get striking soldiers to get back to work has been futile, with those on strike saying they would only do so after the

