Malawi: Stakeholders Asked to Intensify Support for TB Programs

Mzuzu — Despite government and its development partners tirelessly implementing and supporting TB-related programs in the country, most communities remain unknowledgeable about some issues regarding the disease.

Traditional Authority Mtwalo of Mzimba made the remarks in Mzuzu Tuesday when the nation commemorated World TB Day at Katoto Football ground.

"If we are to win the fight against TB, we need to hold hands and support all initiatives put up to enhance the fight.

"Do not be deceived by some traditional leaders or some religious institutions that tell patients to stop medication claiming they can heal the disease, it is a lie that should not be accepted," he said.

Mtwalo then appealed to fellow traditional leaders to be in the forefront encouraging subjects to go for TB screening, testing and treatment.

The chief also asked stakeholders in the country to scale up support in the fight against TB, saying government alone cannot do everything reduce prevalence of the disease.

Acting Country Representative for World Health Organisation, Dr Fabian Ndenzako concurred with Mtwalo on the need for collective support in TB fight.

Dr. Ndenzako appealed to HIV/AIDS and TB stakeholders to come together as partners, saying the two are interrelated.

"As much as we are saying that TB is treatable, it is not easy to treat TB in patients who are also HIV positive since they are prone to infection.

"However, if stakeholders dealing with both HIV and TB work together, it will be easy to find ways of saving lives of TB patients who are also HIV positive," he said.

World TB day is commemorated every year on March 24, and this year's theme is "Time for a World without TB; know your TB status".